Arizona reports 683 new coronavirus cases, 70 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 224,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Friday.
With 683 new cases, the statewide total is 224,084, the department posted Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,746 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were three new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 26,287 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 70 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,092 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,872 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,535 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 12,132 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,569 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 87 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 630 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Friday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,843,778 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,415 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,746 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,080 people 65 years old and older.
• 912 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 405 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 336 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Three deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
