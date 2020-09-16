Arizona reports 695 new coronavirus cases, 244 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 209,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Wednesday.
With 695 new cases, the statewide total is 209,907, the department posted Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,371 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 27 new deaths reported Wednesday.
Across Pima County, 22,887 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 244 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,891 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,689 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,310 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,706 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 3,205 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 602 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. One new death was reported in Pima County on Wednesday.
There have been 1,605,444 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 16,653 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,371 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,833 people 65 years old and older.
• 845 people between 55 and 64 years old, corrected from yesterday.
• 376 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 307 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
