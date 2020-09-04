Arizona reports 728 new coronavirus cases, 131 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 204,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.
With 728 new cases, the statewide total is 204,681, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,171 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 41 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,574 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 131 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,826 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,636 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,239 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 10,103 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,685 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 593 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were three new deaths reported today.
There have been 1,505,837 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 14,841 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,171 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,685 people 65 years old and older;
• 815 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 360 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 300 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
