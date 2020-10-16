Arizona reports 738 new coronavirus cases, 42 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 229,400 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Friday.
With 738 new cases, the statewide total is 229,486, the department posted Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,806 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 17 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 26,769 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 42 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,159 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,925 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,598 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 12,346 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,657 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 84 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 633 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Friday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,915,042 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,134 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 9.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said.
The 5,806 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,128 people 65 years old and older.
• 919 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 408 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 339 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 9 people under the age of 20.
Three deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
