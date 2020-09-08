Arizona reports 81 new coronavirus cases, 35 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 206,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Tuesday.
With 81 new cases, the statewide total is 206,045, the department posted Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,221 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were two new deaths reported Tuesday.
Across Pima County, 22,035 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 35 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,847 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,652 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,257 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,322 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2,872 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 596 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Tuesday. No new deaths were reported today.
There have been 1,538,510 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 3,770 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,221 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,723 people 65 years old and older.
• 824 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 362 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 301 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
