Arizona reports 836 new coronavirus cases, 260 new cases in Tucson area

  • Updated
Arizona has recorded more than 205,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

With 836 new cases, the statewide total is 205,516, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state health department said 5,207 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 36 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 21,834 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 260 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,830 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,638 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 3,246 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 10,213 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,822 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 596 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Saturday. There were three new deaths reported today.

There have been 1,522,472 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 16,635 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 11.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.7% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 5,207 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 3,713 people 65 years old and older;

• 822 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 360 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 301 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 11 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

