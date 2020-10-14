Arizona reports 902 new coronavirus cases, 116 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 227,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Wednesday.
With 902 new cases, the statewide total is 227,635, the department posted Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,772 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were five new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 26,632 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 116 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,137 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,905 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,579 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 12,263 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,637 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 111 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 633 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,893,077 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,170 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said.
The 5,772 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,099 people 65 years old and older.
• 918 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 405 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 338 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 9 people under the age of 20.
Three deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.