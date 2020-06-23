Arizona reports about 3,500 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 58,000 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.
With 3,591 new cases, the statewide total is 58,179, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,384 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 42 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 6,089 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 502 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,039 people ages 65 and older;
• 803 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 915 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 2,760 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 563 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for seven coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 247 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 589,754 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 21,206 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 8.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,384 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,044 people 65 years old and older;
• 178 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 84 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 72 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
