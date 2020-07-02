Arizona reports more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 87,400 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases Thursday.
With 3,333 new cases, the statewide total is 87,425, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,757 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 37 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 8,577 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 190 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,303 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,084 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,259 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,034 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 842 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 55 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 280 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported Thursday in the county.
There have been 735,496 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,511 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 8.9% of statewide tests showed positive. On June 1, 5.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,757 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,291 people 65 years old and older;
• 241 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 118 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 99 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
