Arizona reports more than 3,400 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 66,400 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,400 new coronavirus cases Friday.
With 3,428 new cases, the statewide total is 66,458, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,535 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 45 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 6,836 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 290 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,101 people ages 65 and older;
• 897 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,021 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 3,120 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 659 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 38 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 266 known COVID-19 deaths in Pima County, according to the state health department. On Thursday, however, the state had reported that there were 272 deaths in Pima County.
There have been 636,950 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 17,807 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 9.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 7.8% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,535 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,147 people 65 years old and older;
• 204 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 98 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 80 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
