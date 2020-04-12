Arizona reports more than 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases; 622 in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 3,539, with 115 reported deaths as of Sunday morning.

There are 622 known cases in Pima County, with 29 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.

In Pima County, 5,457 people have been tested for coronavirus and 42,109 people have been tested in Arizona.

An age breakdown of Pima County's positive cases shows nine people are younger than 20 years old, 208 are between the ages or 20 and 44, 122 are between 45 and 54, 89 are between 55 and 64 and 189 are older than 65, with another five whose age was unknown.

