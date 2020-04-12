You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona reports more than 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases; 622 in Pima County
top story

Arizona reports more than 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases; 622 in Pima County

Tucson Medical Center, coronavirus

Cynthia Carsten, left, assistant chief nursing officer at Tucson Medical Center, talks with Bill Fleming, director of security, inside the COVID-19 command center. The staff in the command center manages coronavirus cases and keeps track of testing and supplies.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 3,539, with 115 reported deaths as of Sunday morning. 

There are 622 known cases in Pima County, with 29 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.  

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 12: Here's what we know

In Pima County, 5,457 people have been tested for coronavirus and 42,109 people have been tested in Arizona. 

An age breakdown of Pima County's positive cases shows nine people are younger than 20 years old, 208 are between the ages or 20 and 44, 122 are between 45 and 54, 89 are between 55 and 64 and 189 are older than 65, with another five whose age was unknown. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News