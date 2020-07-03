Arizona reports more than 4,400 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 91,800 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 4,400 new coronavirus cases Friday.
With 4,433 new cases, the statewide total is 91,858, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,788 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 31 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 9,024 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 447 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,349 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,132 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,317 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,285 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 886 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 55 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 282 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Two new deaths were reported Friday in the county.
There have been 755,768 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 20,272 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 8.9% of statewide tests showed positive. On June 1, 5.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,788 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,314 people 65 years old and older;
• 244 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 119 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 103 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
