Arizona reports more than 4,600 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 79,200 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 4,600 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.
Monday's data didn’t include all of the new cases because a lab partner didn't submit their daily report in time, the department said yesterday.
Because of this, the department said today’s data “may result in an increase in reported new cases that is larger than would be expected.”
With 4,682 new cases, the statewide total is 79,215, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,632 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 44 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 8,004 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 436 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,238 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,031 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,176 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 3,734 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 772 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 53 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 273 known COVID-19 deaths in Pima County, according to the state health department. Five deaths were reported Tuesday in the county.
There have been 701,833 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 24,076 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 9.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 8.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,632 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,209 people 65 years old and older;
• 219 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 107 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 91 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
