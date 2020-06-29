Arizona reports more than 600 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 74,500 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 600 new coronavirus cases Monday.
Monday's data doesn't include all of the new cases because a lab partner didn't submit their daily report in time, the department said.
"We are working with the partner to get this issue resolved," the department wrote. "Tomorrow’s dashboard will reflect this data, as well as data reported to the department today. This may result in an increase in reported new cases that is larger than would be expected."
With 625 new cases, the statewide total is 74,533, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,588 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported today.
Across Pima County, 7,568 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 43 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,176 people ages 65 and older;
• 986 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,121 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 3,508 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 724 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 53 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 268 known COVID-19 deaths in Pima County, according to the state health department. No deaths were reported Monday in the county.
There have been 677,757 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 3,939 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 9.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 8.4% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,588 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,181 people 65 years old and older;
• 211 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 106 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 84 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
