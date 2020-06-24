Arizona reports nearly 60,000 coronavirus cases, 79 new deaths statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported nearly 1,800 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.
With 1,795 new cases, the statewide total is 59,974, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,463 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 79 new deaths reported today.
The state said 53 of the 79 deaths reported today are from death certificate matching. In early May, the health department explained that its data had been updated with "notable changes" related to how coronavirus deaths are identified statewide.
Across Pima County, 6,318 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 229 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,057 people ages 65 and older;
• 823 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 943 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 2,862 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 595 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 38 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 255 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 599,806 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,052 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 8.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 7.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,463 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,096 people 65 years old and older;
• 194 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 91 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 76 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.