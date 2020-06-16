Arizona reports record number of coronavirus cases, with about 39,000 statewide

A record number of coronavirus cases were reported today by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
With 2,392 new cases, the statewide total is 39,097, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,219 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 25 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 4,329 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 385 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 868 people ages 65 and older;
• 582 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 691 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,851 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 335 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 226 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Three new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 489,286 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,184 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 7.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 6.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,219 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 920 people 65 years old and older;
• 159 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 74 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 62 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
