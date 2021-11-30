Arizona residents sought for national study of how COVID affects human bodies

“Up to 30% of the people who experienced coronavirus infections may have a hard time recovering, and many of them have not fully recovered up to 90 days later,” said Dr. Janko Nikolich-Žugich, professor and chair of the Department of Immunobiology at the UA's College of Medicine.

“What we're trying to do, along with a consortium of sites across the country, is to figure out why these people are getting sick and how to help them.”

In addition to looking at the symptoms of what's now commonly called long COVID, the broader objective of the study is to understand how people are recovering in general.

To join, participants don't need to be vaccinated and also don't have to have been sick with COVID-19 because researchers need some non-COVID patients for the study's control group. No one under the age of 18 can join.

The research team is working to set up a website where people can register, but in the meantime people interested in participating should email researchers at recover@email.arizona.edu.