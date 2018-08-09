Who says Arizonans can't enjoy water?
Take Me Fishing, a nationwide site in affiliation with the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, recently announced that a spot in Arizona was named one of the Top 10 Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat.
The rankings come from 32,000 votes across the country. The beautiful Lake Havasu made the cut.
Every area featured on the list also offers family-friendly amenities such as play areas, easy parking, or picnic facilities, in addition to safe water.
Different species of fish also gave certain lakes a leg up.
The list originally started as the best places to fish and boat in every state, but has since dwindled down to the Top 10, a news release from Take Me Fishing says.
Lake Havasu landed in sixth place and Eklutna Trailrace in Alaska was crowned first place.
Lake Havasu is located nearly five hours northwest of Tucson. According to Lake Havasu's website, the lake has more than 60 miles of navigable water, with no speed or size restrictions for boats.
Lake Havasu City also has many dry activities, such as dining, shopping, and the picturesque London Bridge.