Tucson angle

The Air National Guard 162nd Wing specializes in training F-16 combat pilots at the Morris Air National Guard Base at Tucson International Airport.

Just as F-16 pilots are in short supply, the 162nd is short on instructor-pilots, which must have years of experience, a wing spokeswoman said.

Currently, about 65 percent of the wing’s instructor-pilot positions are filled, but the wing is “part of the solution toward building our fighter pilot force,” Capt. Mary Hook said.

“Ultimately, we are experiencing the same effects that are felt Air Force-wide by this shortage, but the pilot force we do have is dedicated entirely to producing more combat-ready pilots,” Hook said.

Tucson can be an attractive place for seasoned pilots to spend their careers close to home in a place with great weather, open airspace and a supportive community, she added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base said the host 355th Fighter Wing’s A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack squadrons are “adequately manned,” and the base is part of service-wide efforts to recruit and train more pilots.

“The Air Force is pursuing various initiatives to reverse pilot manning challenges with focused efforts in increasing pilot retention, production and absorption into the force, and reviewing requirements to ensure pilots are utilized effectively,” Capt. Josh Benedetti said in an emailed statement. “We play an active role in all of these initiatives."

David Wichner, Arizona Daily Star