Arizona's senators split: Sinema votes to convict President Trump on impeachment charges, McSally votes to acquit

Citing her concern for the Constitution as well as the conduct of future presidents, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema voted Wednesday to convict President Trump on the impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The decision by Sinema, a moderate Arizona Democrat who was seen as a swing vote, was one of the last remaining questions hanging over Trump’s impeachment trial.
As expected, Arizona's other senator, Republican Martha McSally, voted to acquit the president.
Sinema’s votes put her in line with most of her Democratic colleagues and come hours after the president gave vocal support in his State of the Union address to a bipartisan Sinema bill to provide new parents with cash advances on their taxes.
In deeming the president guilty, Sinema said in a lengthy statement provided first to The Arizona Republic, that she is upholding her duty to the U.S. Constitution, and putting the interests of the country ahead of partisan politics or personal interest.
Sinema concluded the withholding of funds was intended to benefit Trump’s political campaign.
Trump was impeached in December by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in connection with his decision to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine while pressuring Ukrainian officials to probe his political rivals.
“Today, I vote to approve both articles, as my highest duty, and my greatest love, is to our nation’s Constitution,” Sinema’s statement said. “The facts are clear; security aid was withheld from Ukraine in an attempt to benefit the president’s political campaign. While White House attorneys claim this behavior is not serious, it is dangerous to the fundamental principles of American democracy to use the power of the federal government for personal or political gain.
“Worse, they failed to assure the American people that this behavior will not continue and that future national security decisions will be made free from personal interests.”
Trump and his attorneys have maintained he did nothing wrong.
McSally said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox & Friends: "If you think about this, this is about taking the president out of office, decapitating the government, and then taking him off the ballot, So that the voters don't get to decide who their president is. So that's a very high bar. I would expect Republicans to vote to acquit and I would expect some Democrats to, as well."
McSally revealed where she stood on the trial last week, saying she had heard enough and that she was ready to vote to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.