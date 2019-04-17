Some good news for the river

Arizona's top water official delivered some good news Wednesday to the state Senate Committee on Water and Agriculture.

Heavier-than-normal snowfall has led to greater flows into the upper ranges of the Colorado River, said Tom Buschatzke, director of the Department of Water Resources.

That most immediately means the level of Lake Mead is not anticipated to drop next year to the level where cutbacks of water allocations will become necessary.

And that means that there will be no need to trigger the drought contingency plan and the various deals within Arizona of who has to give up water.

But Buschatzke cautioned lawmakers that doesn't mean there won't be cuts, perhaps starting in 2021 instead of 2020.

"One year is not enough to get us out of the drought,'' he said.

Capitol Media Services