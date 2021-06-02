Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs declares run for governor

PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has the highest name ID of any potential statewide candidate, made it official Wednesday in declaring she wants to be Arizona's next governor.

Hobbs, who has gained visibility with her attacks on Republican efforts to question the outcome of the 2020 election, said her office, which is in charge of elections statewide, did its job.

"They refused to do theirs," she said in a video announcing her bid. "And there's a lot more work to be done."

Hobbs joins former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez in the hunt for the Democratic nomination. Congressman Greg Stanton also may make a bid.

So far there are three major GOP contenders: State Tresurer Kimberly Yee, Karrin Taylor Robson who is a member of the Board of Regents, and former Fox-TV affiliate host Kari Lake. Other Republicans also may be waiting in the wings.

Hobbs could be a formidable candidate to beat, both in the primary and, if she survives, in the November 2022 general election.

OH Predictive Insights reported just last week that Hobbs topped the polling firm's "power rankings" among all voters. That includes both name ID as well as net popularity.