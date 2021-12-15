Arizona seeks federal help for 14 hospitals during COVID surge, staffing shortage

There is evidence that monoclonal antibodies, which can decrease the level of virus in a patient's blood, can reduce or potentially eliminate the need for hospitalizations.

The state health department reported Wednesday that of the 1,752 intensive-care beds at Arizona hospitals, only 88 are available in the state.

The state also reported another 81 new deaths from COVID, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 23,324. There also were 3,249 new cases reported.

The requests for staffing help are part of the effort by FEMA and the federal Department of Health and Human Services "to address unmet need in communities and hospitals nationwide," said FEMA spokesman Robert Barker.

"We continue to work with our state and local partners to support their requests," he said.

But Barker noted that FEMA has more than Arizona to consider.

"Resource requests are up in a number of states at this time, with a lot of moving parts at the local, state and federal levels," he said. "Nevertheless, we anticipate fulfilling the requests by the end of the month."