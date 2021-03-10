Arizona sees spike in border crossings

The Border Patrol saw a jump last month in the number of migrants trying to cross the border in Arizona.

Adults traveling alone accounted for the bulk of migrants apprehended in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector. But the sharpest increases from January to February involved families crossing the border together, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics released Wednesday.

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector apprehended about 12,300 adults traveling alone in February, up from about 9,500 in January.

Many of them are crossing the border in a corridor that runs from Sasabe to Three Points, CBP officials said.

In the Yuma Sector, agents apprehended nearly 3,000 single adults in February, compared with 850 in January.

The number of migrants traveling as families more than doubled in the Tucson Sector, rising from about 400 in January to nearly 1,000 in February.

In the Yuma Sector, they rose from about 560 to more than 1,700, which prompted Border Patrol officials to send some of the families by bus to shelters in Tucson and Phoenix.