Arizona sees spike in border crossings

The Border Patrol saw a jump last month in the number of migrants trying to cross the border in Arizona.
Adults traveling alone accounted for the bulk of migrants apprehended in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector. But the sharpest increases from January to February involved families crossing the border together, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics released Wednesday.
Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector apprehended about 12,300 adults traveling alone in February, up from about 9,500 in January.
Many of them are crossing the border in a corridor that runs from Sasabe to Three Points, CBP officials said.
In the Yuma Sector, agents apprehended nearly 3,000 single adults in February, compared with 850 in January.
The number of migrants traveling as families more than doubled in the Tucson Sector, rising from about 400 in January to nearly 1,000 in February.
In the Yuma Sector, they rose from about 560 to more than 1,700, which prompted Border Patrol officials to send some of the families by bus to shelters in Tucson and Phoenix.
Children crossing the border without a parent or guardian in the Tucson Sector rose from about 870 in January to nearly 1,400 in February. The number in the Yuma Sector went from about 210 to about 370.
About 100K picked up along entire border
Border Patrol agents along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border apprehended nearly 97,000 migrants in February between ports of entry, up from about 75,300 in January. Borderwide, another 3,500 migrants were stopped by customs officers at ports of entry in February, a slight increase from January.
“The number of encounters at the border has been rising since April 2020 due to ongoing violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America,” said a CBP news release Wednesday.
Some of the increase in apprehensions is due to migrants trying repeatedly to cross the border, rather than simply an increase in the number of migrants. Along the length of the border, roughly 1 in 4 apprehensions involved a repeat crosser, much higher than in recent years, according to CBP.
“The border is not open,” CBP emphasizes
The Border Patrol expelled about 70,200 people in February under Title 42, a health order implemented in March 2020 by the Trump administration to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Border Patrol facilities and detention centers. Those expulsions typically take a few hours.
Another 26,800 people were processed for immigration violations.
“The United States is continuing to strictly enforce our existing immigration laws and border security measures,” Troy Miller, CBP senior official performing the duties of the commissioner, said in the news release.
“Those who attempt to cross the border without going through ports of entry should understand that they are putting themselves and their families in danger, especially during the pandemic. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the border is not open, and the vast majority of people are being returned under Title 42,” Miller said.
“Do not believe smugglers or others claiming otherwise,” he said.
Along migration routes in Mexico, shelters are overbooked and vehicles packed with migrants are heading north on highways and back roads, Mexican officials told the Los Angeles Times last week.
One man who helps run a migrant shelter in southern Mexico said “the rumor is everywhere that the United States is going to let them enter. There’s a lot of optimism,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
