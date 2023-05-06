U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona was inducted Saturday into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

He and the other retired NASA astronaut inducted in Saturday's class, Roy Bridges, join 105 astronauts already honored in the hall.

“To have played a small part in the world’s greatest space program was a privilege, and to have been selected for this recognition is a true honor,” Kelly said. “I can’t help but to reflect on the journey here, from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, to flying in the Navy in Operation Desert Storm, to becoming a test pilot, and eventually getting that call that I’d been selected as an astronaut.

"I’m so grateful to have been born in a country where the son of two police officers, who watched the Apollo missions from his living room floor, can go on to achieve his dreams of flying to space in service of their country.”

Kelly was selected as an astronaut in 1996 in the same NASA class as his identical twin brother, Scott.

Mark Kelly made four trips into space, including commanding space shuttle Endeavour on its final flight. In total he spent more than 50 days in space, traveling over 20 million miles, NASA said in a news release.

A retired Navy captain, Kelly was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Tucson Democrat to fill a vacancy in 2020 and was reelected in 2022 to a full term.

Bridges, a retired Air Force major general, was selected as an astronaut in 1980. In July 1985, he piloted the space shuttle Challenger for the eight-day Spacelab 2 mission.

He went on to serve as center director of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center from 1997 to 2003, and as center director between 2003 and 2005 of NASA’s Langley Research Center.

“From the moment that I heard about the launch of Sputnik while I was in high school, my dream career was to be involved in opening the space frontier. My dream came true,” Bridges said.