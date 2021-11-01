Arizona Senate president won't run again; says election audit controversy isn't why

PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann, who spearheaded the unprecedented and controversial audit of the 2020 election returns, says she's getting out of politics at the end of this term.

Fann said Monday she has decided not to seek a fourth two-year term in the Legislature in 2022, even though she does not have to leave the Senate due to term limits until the end of 2024. The Prescott Republican will serve out her current term, which ends in January 2023.

But Fann, who has been at the center of the political whirlwind about her decision to audit the election returns in Maricopa County, said the criticism she's taken from some over how it was conducted has nothing to do with ending her political career.

Nor is she having any second thoughts, she said.

"In the big picture, if you asked me would I do this audit all over again?'' she told Capitol Media Services. "I would. Absolutely.''

If nothing else, Fann said, she has learned a lot about what it takes to do this kind of review. She said she remains confident that, when all is said and done, the examination will lead to changes in election laws, including new requirements for more extensive hand counts, "especially on a close race.''