Arizona Senate to judge: Don't force us to immediately release audit records to public

PHOENIX — The Senate is asking a judge to delay any move to force it to immediately surrender certain election audit documents.

In new court filings, an attorney for the senators, Thomas Basile, said he is convinced an appellate court ultimately will conclude the Senate is entitled to shield about 720 disputed documents from public view.

More immediately, Basile said that if the Senate is forced to surrender the documents now, it won't matter if it turns out the Supreme Court finds the lower court judge's ruling was in error. That's because the documents relating to the 2020 election audit would instantly be opened to inspection by anyone.

"In other words, it is impossible for the Senate to comply with the court's order but still preserve and maintain any right to meaningful review of its privilege claims,'' he told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp.

Basile noted that even Kemp has said the issue of legislative privilege "will likely be resolved by the higher courts.''

The requested delay is drawing derision from American Oversight, the self-described nonpartisan watchdog group that sued for the documents and, to date, has won in every round.