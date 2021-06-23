Arizona Senate votes to investigate campaign practices of social media, search engines

The task force would be specifically charged with investigating whether and to what extent the practices of social media platforms and internet search engines effectively become in-kind political contributions to a candidate, meaning the donation not of cash but of a service with financial value.

That drew questions from Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe. "Am I going to have to start reporting retweets as in-kind contributions?'' he asked.

Borrelli said what he wants ferreted out is more specific.

"There are social media platforms that have been very biased towards one particular party over another,'' he said.

For example, Borrelli said, the algorithms used by search engines to determine results when someone asks a question can be altered so that certain subjects show up first. And he said some politicians have lost followers.

"These are the kinds of things that need to be investigated and make sure that it's fair,'' Borrelli said.