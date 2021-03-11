Arizona Senate votes to raise jobless benefit to $320 a week

PHOENIX — The state Senate voted 25-4 Thursday for the first increase in unemployment benefits since 2004.

Senate Bill 1411 would move the cap next year to $320 a week. That’s $80 more than the maximum anyone laid off or fired through no fault of their own can now collect.

But there are trade-offs.

Right now someone who qualifies for benefits can collect checks from the state for up to 26 weeks. As approved, the measure says that would drop to 22 weeks any time the unemployment rate was 6% or less.

“We know that people will get back to work in that time in times of good economic development,” said Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, who wrote the bill.

She originally wanted that to drop back to 20 weeks at the 6%-or-lower unemployment rate, but agreed to a compromise to pick up support from Democrats. That was crucial as several Republicans refused to support the plan.

The last time the state jobless rate was below 6% was August 2020.

Fann did get part of what she sought: The cap would, in fact, drop to 20 weeks whenever the jobless rate was less than 4.25%, a figure the state hasn’t seen since January 2008.