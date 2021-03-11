Arizona Senate votes to raise jobless benefit to $320 a week

PHOENIX — The state Senate voted 25-4 Thursday for the first increase in unemployment benefits since 2004.
Senate Bill 1411 would move the cap next year to $320 a week. That’s $80 more than the maximum anyone laid off or fired through no fault of their own can now collect.
But there are trade-offs.
Right now someone who qualifies for benefits can collect checks from the state for up to 26 weeks. As approved, the measure says that would drop to 22 weeks any time the unemployment rate was 6% or less.
“We know that people will get back to work in that time in times of good economic development,” said Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, who wrote the bill.
She originally wanted that to drop back to 20 weeks at the 6%-or-lower unemployment rate, but agreed to a compromise to pick up support from Democrats. That was crucial as several Republicans refused to support the plan.
The last time the state jobless rate was below 6% was August 2020.
Fann did get part of what she sought: The cap would, in fact, drop to 20 weeks whenever the jobless rate was less than 4.25%, a figure the state hasn’t seen since January 2008.
The measure now goes to the House, which already approved a similar but competing measure sponsored by Rep. David Cook, R-Globe. The most significant difference is that his House Bill 2805 would increase the benefits to $300 a week but would not cut the eligibility to less than 26 weeks regardless of the state unemployment rate.
Cost to companies
To finance all this, employers would have to pay more.
Companies pay a tax based on the first $7,000 of each worker’s salary.
The actual tax rate is based on each firm’s history: Those that tend to keep their workers are paying less than 1%; companies with higher turnover can end up with an 11.6% tax.
Right now, the average tax rate is 2.28%, or about $160 a year, says the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
Fann’s bill would increase the base next year to $8,000, adding about another $23 a year per worker.
She said the move is not only good for the health of the trust fund that finances the benefits, but is long overdue, as are increases in the benefits themselves.
“The $7,000 base on employee wages, that has not been increased for 36 years, either,” she said.
Here, too, there was another compromise.
Her original plan would have boosted that to $9,000 in 2023 to ensure there is enough money in the trust fund, but that raised some concerns among business owners. She said it also proved unnecessary.
“We got updated numbers from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee,” she said. “We will be fine just going to the $8,000 next year.”
One change aimed at helping part-timers
The legislation also contains another significant change.
Under current law, once someone earns $30 a week, the jobless benefits end. SB 1411 would raise that to $160.
Fann said that benefits not just workers who lose full-time jobs, but also employers if they now need part-time employees.
She said it would allow a firm to convince workers to come back part-time, a couple of days a week, as the employees would know they won’t lose their benefits.
The package has other items designed to attract legislative votes.
On one side, it would set up an automatic increase in benefits to $400 a week. But that wouldn’t happen unless and until the trust fund, now effectively broke, is restored to its full strength of more than $1 billion.
But Fann, seeking to appeal to business concerns, also agreed to put in statute a series of provisions she said are designed to prevent fraud.
She said there were some “major fraud problems” last year at the Department of Economic Security, which administers the benefits, much of that due to a flood of applications as the state’s unemployment rate went up and the federal government began offering additional benefits.
The new requirements, Fann said, would “make sure that we’re paying exactly who needs to be paid and not people — and I’m not kidding — from Russia.”
Business support cited by Chamber
The plan has the blessing of key elements of the business community, said Garrick Taylor, acting president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He said there is a coalition that sees this as a way to update the state’s unemployment insurance system “in a way that helps Arizonans get back to work while also preventing fraudulent claims and minimizing the potential negative impacts on employers.”
That, however, did not convince some Senate Republicans.
Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said this should have been part of a broader plan to deal with overall unemployment and the economy, rather than just something that will increase the cost of the program on businesses.
For Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, what’s in SB 1411 — and the cost to employers — is a little premature. “I still have businesses in my district that are still hurting and trying to recover,” she said.
Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said the measure lacks one thing: accountability by the DES.
“I think that we’re forgetting a very important aspect of unemployment and how everyone suffered this last year due to an outdated and archaic system,” she said.
Townsend also said people who were due benefits could not get anyone at the DES to answer their phone calls or return emails and that the department clearly was unable to handle the volume of applications.
“That needs to be fixed first before we continue to put more money into the system,” she said.
Joining Mesnard, Kerr and Townsend in voting against the bill was Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale.