Arizona sends $100M in federal funds to counties for COVID-19 testing

Huckelberry said that’s not acceptable. He vowed to seek review and, if necessary, appeal to the appropriate federal agencies.

“We have a (state) public health agency not recognizing that January was the worst so far” for COVID-19, which is why the county stepped up to provide testing, he said.

Huckelberry figures Pima County has been conducting about 3,000 tests a day. Take the first 14 days of January — the time Christ said the state won’t pay for — and multiply that by the $191 cost of per test, and that’s more than $8 million. And that doesn’t cover anything done last year.

Huckelberry is no more happy with how the state is dividing up the $100 million.

Christ said a decision was made to provide a base of $100,000 to each of the state’s 15 counties. Then the balance was allocated based on population.

Huckelberry said that fails to acknowledge that many counties have no testing program of their own. Meanwhile, he said, 65% of the tests done in Pima County were done by county government.