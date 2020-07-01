Arizona sets another daily record for new coronavirus cases

More than 4,800 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, which is the most cases reported in a day so far.
With 4,878 new cases, the statewide total is 84,092, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,720 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 88 new deaths reported today, which is also a record high, according to the state.
Across Pima County, 8,387 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 383 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,287 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,061 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,225 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 3,938 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 821 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 55 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 280 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Seven deaths were reported Wednesday in the county.
There have been 721,985 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 20,152 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 8.7% of statewide tests showed positive. On June 1, 5.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,720 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,273 people 65 years old and older;
• 232 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 113 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 95 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 7 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
