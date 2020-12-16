Arizona sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ties daily death record

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tries on protective gloves with Nancy Zismann, a Banner Health chief clinical services officer, inside a tent where the vaccine will be stored in freezers at negative 79 degrees Celsius as Ducey tours the Banner Health COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix , Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The state will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at this drive-thru facility in the coming days.