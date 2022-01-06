Arizona Supreme Court reasserts authority over Legislature

"My hope is this really is an opportunity to get back to what Arizona is trying to do,'' he said, pointing out that the partisan split in both the House and Senate is nearly 50-50.

"We've always taken a position as a caucus that we're 100% in favor of a bipartisan budget, a budget that includes both Democratic and Republican priorities,'' Bolding said. "We just have not seen that the governor, the speaker or the president really operate that way.''

Fann, however, said it will still require some flexibility on the part of Democrats. She said GOP lawmakers made it clear last year that the budget had to include some tax cuts for them to support the spending plan. But Fann said not a single Democrat was willing to consider the issue.

"So that shut down those conversations,'' she said, leaving GOP leadership little choice but to agree to some of the demands to put non-budget items into the package.

"Had I had a few Democrats that would have come onboard with the budget, or even some of the budget items, then we wouldn't have had to play Whac-A-Mole, if you will, with the other members, of putting things in there that really didn't belong in the budget,'' Fann said.