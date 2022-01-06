Arizona Supreme Court reasserts its authority over the Legislature

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday reasserted its authority as the ultimate arbiter of what the other branches of government can and cannot do.

In a 17-page ruling, the justices said that they — and not the legislature — determine whether an act is constitutional. And in an often strongly-worded decision, they slapped down various arguments by lawmakers that they were entitled to wide latitude in deciding how to craft statutes and the budget.

Thursday's ruling itself is no surprise.

The justices announced on Sept. 27 they were upholding a lower court decision voiding provisions of four budget-related bills because their legally required titles did not reflect what was actually in the measures. And they separately concluded that one of the bills, with 52 sections and 30 distinct subjects, also violated a separate constitutional ban on measures dealing with more than one subject.

But the decision is most consequential for the court's broad rejection of claims by lawmakers that they — and not the justices — get to decide whether what they do is constitutional.

"We reject this untenable proposition," wrote Justice John Lopez for the unanimous court.

"This case implicates our court's core constitutional authority and duty to ensure that the Arizona Constitution is given full force and effect," he said. "The responsibility of determining whether the legislature has followed constitutional mandates that expressly govern its activities is given to the courts — not the legislature."