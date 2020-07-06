Arizona surpasses 101,000 coronavirus cases, reports more than 3,300 new cases

Arizona has recorded more than 101,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.
With 3,352 new cases, the statewide total is 101,441, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,810 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There was one new death reported today.
With the increased cases, coronavirus hospitalizations have also risen, with more than 3,200 COVID-19 inpatients and over 800 ICU patients currently reported in Arizona hospitals, the state health department said Monday.
“Similar to several other states around the nation, we continue to see rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that COVID-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds. We urge every Arizonan to follow Governor (Doug) Ducey’s executive orders to contain the spread and take simple precautions, such as wearing a face-covering when out in public and avoiding gatherings of people, to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.”
More than 62,000 of the 101,441 reported cases statewide are in people younger than 44 years old, the Arizona Department of Health Services said.
Across Pima County, 9,873 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 252 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,439 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,247 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,456 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,673 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,004 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 54 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 282 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported Monday in the county.
Nationwide the percentage of positive tests is at 9% to date, with 13.4% COVID-19 positive PCR tests to date in Arizona, the Health Department said.
There have been 800,452 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 14,453 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said.
The 1,810 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,322 people 65 years old and older;
• 250 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 122 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 108 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)