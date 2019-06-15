Need help?

Help with child care is available to eligible families through the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

The children must be 12 or younger and the family must be living at or below 165 percent of the federal poverty level, which is about $33,000 per year for a family of three.

To learn more, visit des.az.gov/services/child-and-family/child-care/how-apply-for-child-care-assistance.