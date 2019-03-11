Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
www.prca.academy520-797-0107
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is a K-12 private Christian classical school.
Located on two beautiful campuses in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, we serve over 700 students.
The Upper School (grades 6-12) is at 9500 N. Oracle, and the Grammar School (grades K-5) is at 6450 N. Camino Miraval.
The mission of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is to teach our students to become like Christ through a classical, Christian education within a covenantal community.
We partner with families to offer strong academics, competitive athletics and thriving fine arts, all from a biblical worldview.
Servant leadership is encouraged, with students volunteering over 17,000 community service hours per year.
Expeditionary learning is incorporated into the classroom and outside our school doors, as students learn by doing. They may investigate ladybugs, grow food in the garden, build catapults, rappel down cliffs or solve real-world problems for organizations in our community.
Fifty-one percent of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s revenue comes from tax credits. Tax credits are critical in assisting families with tuition, which range from $7,590 (kindergarten) to $10,934 (high school) for the current 2018-19 school year.
Tax-credit donations break down the financial barriers and help new families and current families afford a Christian education for their children.
Over 50 percent of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s grades have waitlists for enrollment. The school has recently launched a building campaign to add a new fine arts and humanities building.
Tax credits make it possible for young people of all income levels to enjoy the rich learning environment of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, as they are prepared and equipped to become leaders of the next generation.
We welcome you to call with your questions or to schedule a tour.