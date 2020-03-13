Arizona Theatre Co. halts 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' production in Tucson

Arizona Theatre Co. has put the Tucson production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" on hiatus starting Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month due to the COVID-19 concerns.
ATC hopes to create a digital recording of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" and make it available to ticketed patrons at a later date.
"If you hold tickets to a canceled performance we will be in touch shortly about details," ATC said in a news release Friday.
All ATC education programming in Tucson and Phoenix will also be paused through the end of the month.