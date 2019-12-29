Arizona to honor high school grads in music, dance, theater, more

PHOENIX — Arizona high school graduates who prove they have mastered the arts can get special recognition on their diplomas, starting in 2020.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill last spring creating the State Seal of Arts Proficiency, to honor the importance of arts in molding well-rounded citizens. The Arizona Department of Education will award to qualified high school graduates beginning next May.
To qualify, the education department requires graduates to complete the requirements of a “proficiency pathway,” which it describes as a “rigorous, standards-based and high-quality arts education course of study.”
Recipients must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better in all qualifying arts courses — dance, music, theatre, visual arts or media arts — or in career and technical education courses, which involve 21st century application of the arts. That includes animation, digital communication, digital photography, fashion and interior design, film and TV production, and music and audio production.
Recipients also must complete 80 hours of extracurricular activities in their chosen art track and complete a capstone project allowing the student to showcase the entirety of their arts knowledge and how those skills will translate to real world skills.
The seal will be designed by Arizona students in grades 9-12, with the winning design announced by the Arizona Commission on the Arts in March — Youth Arts Month.
“Arts education in general is extremely powerful,” said Dustin Loehr, director of arts education at the Department of Education. “It really contributes meaningfully to well-rounded education and teaching to the whole child.”
Loehr worked with stakeholders across the state to help turn their ideas into the seal.
Districts across the state will have the option to opt in or out of the program.