Arizona to lower COVID-19 vaccine registration in Tucson to 16 and older

Statewide, there were more than 58,000 appointments still available this week, the health department said.

The change applies to appointments still available this week, although the online registration site is still limited to those 55 years old and up.

“We anticipate more and more vaccine reaching Arizona heading into April, making it possible now to expand prioritization,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Appointments for state vaccination PODs open at 11 a.m. every Friday for the following week.

As of Monday morning, 25.5% of Arizona’s population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. That rate is lower for Pima County, with 24.6% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose.

Most of those vaccinated in Pima County -- 41.9% -- are white, while 15.5% are Hispanic of Latino, 2.3% are Native American, 1.9% are Asian or Pacific Islander and 1.3% are Black, and 24.5% of those vaccinated did not disclose a race or ethnicity.

Vaccination data is not expected to align with population demographics because it does not account for age groups outside of those that have been eligible for vaccines so far.