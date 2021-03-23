Arizona to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone 16 and older

Finally, even with the demand, there were still slots available each week, like the 60,000 this week.

“We were actually a little surprised that we still had that many appointments left,” she said. “And that was at every state site across the state.”

So with vaccines available, Christ said it made sense to open up the eligibility in order to use the drugs “efficiently.”

Time to take “critical next step”

That, however, still leaves issues with the state website that some have found so frustrating when trying to set up an appointment.

“We continue to make enhancements to our website,” she said.

One is that appointments are saved as people fill out the forms “so they shouldn’t be able to have them snatched out from under them, which will be a big, huge help.”

Still, she conceded that it will remain hard to get an appointment for the next few weeks as demand will be high.

As of Monday morning, almost 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state. More than 1.1 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated, the state Health Department said.