Arizona transportation department offering 15 new specialty license plates

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has made available 15 new specialty license plates.
The new plates will help raise funds for various organizations and include plates for Make-A-Wish Arizona, Arizona Rodeo, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona and 11 new veterans plates.
Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the total statewide sales of specialty plates netted about $11 million for various groups and causes.
All specialty license plates can be viewed and purchased at azmvdnow.gov.
The new Arizona Rodeo specialty license plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to promote, educate and preserve the history of rodeo in Arizona.
A tribute to the Code Talkers is among one of the new specialty licenses plates Arizona is making available.
The Make-A-Wish Arizona specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to create life-changing wishes for Arizona children dealing with critical illnesses.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars' specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arizona Service Officers/Benefit Counselors Program.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to provide fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational support to veterans and military members and their families in Arizona communities.
The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is the sponsor of 11 new specialty license plates. These plates are available to veterans or the immediate family members of someone who has been issued a veteran specialty plate. Seventeen dollars from each plate goes to the Veterans' Donation Fund which funds programs that benefit veterans and their families in Arizona.
The new plates are:
- Veteran plates with Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Code Talker, Marine and Navy SEALs.
- Woman veteran plates with Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine and Navy SEALs.
The Veteran Code Talker plate was designed by Alyssa Williams of Flagstaff, who won a design contest.
In all, there are more than 80 license plate options for Arizona motorists.