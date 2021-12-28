Arizona transportation department offering 15 new specialty license plates

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has made available 15 new specialty license plates.

The new plates will help raise funds for various organizations and include plates for Make-A-Wish Arizona, Arizona Rodeo, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona and 11 new veterans plates.

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the total statewide sales of specialty plates netted about $11 million for various groups and causes.

All specialty license plates can be viewed and purchased at azmvdnow.gov.

The new Arizona Rodeo specialty license plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to promote, educate and preserve the history of rodeo in Arizona.

Code Talkers license plates A tribute to the Code Talkers is among one of the new specialty licenses plates Arizona is making available.

The Make-A-Wish Arizona specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to create life-changing wishes for Arizona children dealing with critical illnesses.