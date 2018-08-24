An Arizona state trooper was injured after his patrol car was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10, authorities said.
The crash occurred in the shoulder lane of westbound I-10 near the I-19 junction Friday morning.
The trooper, at-fault driver and passenger were treated for non-life- threatening injuries, Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
"What would you want drivers to do if it were you or a loved on the side of the road? #dontdrivedistracted," Public Information Officer Kameron Lee said in a tweet.
