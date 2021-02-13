Arizona unlikely to beat back new virus variants, but next surge could be less deadly

“The more people we vaccinate, the better”

Using these estimates as a guide, however, can at least give us an idea of what we’re up against.

Christ said health-care workers are administering about 215,000 vaccine doses a week across the state, adding that this rate will accelerate as times goes on.

So far, Arizona has given at least one dose of the vaccine to about 10.7% of the population, according to CDC data, as of Friday.

Christ estimated that it will take about four more weeks to give at least one dose to 20% of the population. And it may take eight weeks to reach 30% of the population.

And she said administering both doses may lag four to five weeks behind that. This would mean the state would have 30% of the population fully vaccinated by sometime in May, which is after Christ expects a more contagious coronavirus variant to take over.

While this falls short of the reaching the estimated 80% total immunity needed to achieve herd immunity, it doesn’t necessarily mean the state will have lost the race against the more contagious variants.