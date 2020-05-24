Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemeteries host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

Pam Kragt has attended a Memorial Day service at a veterans cemetery in the Midwest every year for as long as she can remember.

This year, she will tune into the ceremony at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, where her mother, Clara Van Gelder, was buried almost seven months ago.

Like many events in the last few months, the Memorial Day ceremony will be virtual on Monday morning.

The annual event usually draws hundreds of visitors to the cemetery in Marana, said Nicole Baker, spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services.

Baker said the department took into account how difficult it would be to set up chairs with enough space to follow social-distancing guidelines and how difficult it would be to prevent crowds at their largest annual event before deciding to host the event virtually.

“We wanted to make sure we were doing what was the safest for everyone, everyone attending and for our staff as well,” Baker said.

People can also leave comments while the ceremony streams, adding some sense of community to the ceremony this year, Baker said.

Kragt, who lives in a suburb of Omaha, Nebraska, said it felt good to learn she could still watch a Memorial Day ceremony from her living room this year. She is also glad to see the department in Arizona is taking good care of her mother, she said.

Kragt’s father, Wilbert Van Gelder, was in the Army in the early 1950s and served in the front lines of the Korean War. Her parents were married almost 68 years.