If you're in need of new Wildcat merchandise, you're in luck.

A new line of Wildcat gear, inspired by designs that are popular in Japan, recently hit the University of Arizona Bookstores.

The Tokyodachi line includes a new version of Wilbur Wildcat — think Powerpuff Girls meets emojis. Wilbur is a bit angry-looking, but cute nonetheless. 

The line is packed with shirts, socks, stuffed animals, and other trinkets. Items are available online and at the bookstore on campus, 1209 E. University Boulevard.

There's currently no word on how long the products will be offered, so get 'em while you can.

More than 50 other schools in the U.S. have also launched the Tokyodachi line sporting their own mascots, including Arizona State, Oregon State, and Harvard. 

Wilbur T. Wildcat's Tokyodachi likeness in plush form on the new line of merchandise available at the University of Arizona BookStore, Aug. 15, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Tokyodachi is a Japanese brand that has caught on in the United States.

And don't worry. The official Wilbur is staying the same.

The cartoonish version is just for the Tokyodachi merchandise, which joins a series of other varied Wilburs, including a vintage version featured in the Retro Brand.

Before Wilbur was a thing, the UA used live mascots, namely bobcats. In the 1950s, it was suggested that the mascot should be a costumed human instead, Arizona Daily Star archives show. From there, Wilbur was born. 

In the '70s, Wilbur went through a cowboy phase, where he sported a vest, cowboy boots, a holster, and a gun. Wilbur lost the sidearm in 2002.

And if you're wondering about Wilbur's partner Wilma, the couple met in 1986 and they married eight months later.

