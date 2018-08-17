Wilbur T. Wildcat's Tokyodachi likeness in plush form on the new line of merchandise available at the University of Arizona BookStore, Aug. 15, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Tokyodachi is a Japanese brand that has caught on in the United States.
Gerald Whiteford browses the new Tokyodachi line of products at the University of Arizona BookStore, Aug. 15, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Tokyodachi is a Japanese brand that has caught on in the United States.
And don't worry. The official Wilbur is staying the same.
The cartoonish version is just for the Tokyodachi merchandise, which joins a series of other varied Wilburs, including a vintage version featured in the Retro Brand.
Before Wilbur was a thing, the UA used live mascots, namely bobcats. In the 1950s, it was suggested that the mascot should be a costumed human instead, Arizona Daily Star archives show. From there, Wilbur was born.
In the '70s, Wilbur went through a cowboy phase, where he sported a vest, cowboy boots, a holster, and a gun. Wilbur lost the sidearm in 2002.
And if you're wondering about Wilbur's partner Wilma, the couple met in 1986 and they married eight months later.
