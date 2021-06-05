Arizona wildfires: Evacuations ordered near Peridot; evacuation possible in Superior

Authorities in south-central Arizona ordered the evacuation Saturday of outlying areas of one community due to a threatening wildfire and advised residents of a different town to prepare for possible evacuation due to another wildfire.

Evacuations were ordered for several areas on the outskirts of Peridot on the San Carlos Apache Reservation due to a fire driven by winds to within 4 miles of the community, said Dave Shell, a spokesman for the incident management team assigned to the fire.

Shell said he didn't have information on how many homes were involved.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned 12 square miles of grass and brush, with containment around 5% of its perimeter.

The 400 firefighters battling the fire nearing Peridot were aided by large air tankers. But those crews, and others battling the separate fire that prompted an advisory notice for the town of Superior, faced hot, dry and windy conditions.

A top-tier incident command team has been ordered for the second fire, which had burned 11 square miles of shrub and grass since starting Friday, fire officials said in a statement. “It continues to exhibit extreme fire behavior."