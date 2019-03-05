Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez de Aguilar were arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession. 

 Pinal County Sheriff's Office

A woman who authorities said appeared to be dressed like a nun with a Bible on her lap, and her husband were arrested Monday after $90,000 worth of fentanyl were found in their possession.

The couple was traveling in a vehicle on Interstate 10, near Eloy, when a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy pulled the vehicle over for moving and equipment violations, said Navideh Forghani, a sheriff's spokeswoman, on Tuesday.

These are four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills located in a woman's purse March 4, 2019. The woman, who appeared to be dressed like a nun, and her husband were arrested and booked into the Pinal County jail, authorities said.

Yuma residents Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez de Aguilar were arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, and transportation of narcotics for sale. 

They were booked into the Pinal County jail, and authorities seized 8.5 pounds of fentanyl, said Forghani.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the woman "appeared to be dressed like a nun, with a Bible placed in her lap," authorities said.

The deputy said he noticed "several suspicious circumstances" and a search of the vehicle found four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills in the woman's purse. Two rectangular bundles of suspected fentanyl powder were found on her body under her clothing.

"You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of four-five grains the size of sand to kill you. This is another win for the K-9 deputies and we thank them for their efforts in keeping our community and Arizona safe," said Lamb.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104.