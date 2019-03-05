A woman who authorities said appeared to be dressed like a nun with a Bible on her lap, and her husband were arrested Monday after $90,000 worth of fentanyl were found in their possession.
The couple was traveling in a vehicle on Interstate 10, near Eloy, when a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy pulled the vehicle over for moving and equipment violations, said Navideh Forghani, a sheriff's spokeswoman, on Tuesday.
These are four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills located in a woman's purse March 4, 2019. The woman, who appeared to be dressed like a nun, and her husband were arrested and booked into the Pinal County jail, authorities said.
Courtesy Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Yuma residents Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez de Aguilar were arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, and transportation of narcotics for sale.
They were booked into the Pinal County jail, and authorities seized 8.5 pounds of fentanyl, said Forghani.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, the woman "appeared to be dressed like a nun, with a Bible placed in her lap," authorities said.
The deputy said he noticed "several suspicious circumstances" and a search of the vehicle found four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills in the woman's purse. Two rectangular bundles of suspected fentanyl powder were found on her body under her clothing.
"You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of four-five grains the size of sand to kill you. This is another win for the K-9 deputies and we thank them for their efforts in keeping our community and Arizona safe," said Lamb.
Mug shots 2019
Francisco Esteban Fierros was sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping, beating and chopping off a man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jessica Ann Marie Bracamontes was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jorge Miguel Chavez was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Richard Marquez was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Francisca Leann Gatter was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Robert Ocano, 22, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after allegedly killing the 61-year-old woman who had once provided food for him. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Rebekah Henry, 24, was arrested on drug sale charges after a four-month police investigation ended in Sierra Vista Feb. 12. Read more
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Ian J. MacPhail, 29, was arrested after a four-month police investigation ended in his arrest for the sale of heroin and meth in Sierra Vista on Feb. 12. Read more
here.
He was previously arrested this year and charged with being a prohibited possessor after a Cochise County home invasion and assault of an 81-year-old woman. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Francisco Javier Morales, 18, was arrested on one count of grand theft auto after an attempted carjacking left a young man dead in a Tucson Walmart parking lot Feb. 27. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Eduardo David Carranza, 19, was arrested on first-degree murder and robbery charges after an attempted carjacking left a young man dead in a Tucson Walmart parking lot Feb. 27. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Juan Sanchez, 17, faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly fleeing police and causing an accident that killed three teenage passengers in his car. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Dee-Lora Lopez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after an argument allegedly ended with her stabbing a man she's related to. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Evan Cutts-Hill, 26, is accused of an armed robbery at a U.S. Bank last May after DNA evidence inside a ditched vehicle matched to him, police say. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
James Harlen Jones, 34, was arrested in the fatal shooting of another 34-year-old man in midtown Tucson Feb. 5. The shooting did not appear to be gang related. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Aaron Gallego Rodriguez was convicted of whipping his 82-year-old father with a cord and allegedly stealing his credit card. Sentencing is scheduled for March 18. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Angela Melton, 45, and her sister Judy Burfield, 49, face drug charges after authorities discovered they were delivering and selling fentanyl pills from a convenience store. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Sierra Vista police arrested Ryan Mellor on Feb. 1 for outstanding felony warrants, which included aggravated shoplifting, possession of drugs, trafficking in stolen property, forgery and identity theft.
U.S. Marshals and personnel from Homeland Security assisted in Mellor's apprehension after he barricaded himself in his sister's attic.
Mellor was booked into Cochise County jail on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and a child support warrent out of Gila County.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Joshua Arroyo, 29, faces armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges after police say he used a handgun to steal items from residents inside a Sahuarita home in January.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Dustin Jose, 22, faces murder and abuse charges after his 2-month-old daughter died from serious injuries, which included multiple brain bleeds on Jan. 26. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Daniel E. Ramirez, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an 81-year-old woman and robbery during a home invasion in Cochise County. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Ryan C. Melton, 24, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an
81-year-old woman and robbery during a home invasion in Cochise County. Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Richard Daniel, 33, is a Tucson police officer facing criminal charges and termination for allegedly trading a sex-act to not arrest a woman on an outstanding warrant.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Joseph Alexander Clark, 21, of Sahuarita,
was arrested on Jan. 25 on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation and sexual abuse. His father David Clark was arrested on similar charged nine days prior.
Read more here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Nathan Sutherland, 36, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse of an incapacitated woman in a health care facility. She later gave birth to a baby matching Sutherland's DNA. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Isaac Cisco, 24, was recently convicted of a fatal shooting at a Tucson McDonald's restaurant where he shot three people in a car on April 23, 2017. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Samantha Vivier, 27, was arrested after authorities identified her as the mother of a newborn girl found dead in a bathroom trash can of an Amazon distribution center. Read more
here.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jesus Maria Lopez-Verduzco, 34, was pulled over for a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies in Tucson. An investigation into information received from him led authorities to $400,000 in drugs at a home. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Michael Huntoon, 40, was sentenced to 280 years in prison for charges related to the exploitation of children after an investigation of his actions on a file-sharing network in 2015. Read more
here.
Pinal County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Joe Greggory Ochoa, plead guilty to 23 felony charges involving a total of 20 victims in the Tucson area. He faces more than 10 years in prison. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Breanna Henson, 30, the mother of an 8-month-old girl, was arrested after Tucson police found the infant dead inside a home. Police say the girl had puncture wounds and scratches possibly caused by a dog.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Victor Lopez, 31, was arrested in connection with an October 2018 sexual assault, officials say.
Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Nikki Lashawn Phelps-Kemp, 45, was arrested in the shooting of her boyfriend on Jan. 16 in a domestic violence dispute
near West Miracle Mile and North Oracle Road.
She was booked into Pima County jail on charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Kai Ranaglia-Nelson, of Pinal County, was arrested on Jan. 16 for allegedly extorting two young teen girls in Australia. The girls told authorities in Australia they had exchanged inappropriate photos with Ranaglia-Nelson, which he threaten to publicize if they didn't send more.
Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Augustino Martinez, who was already jailed on related charges, has been charged in the
November 2018 killing of a man outside a restaurant on Tucson's south side, police say. Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Bernardino Grijalva, 28, was arrested and booked for illegally possessing a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Ismael Garfio, 26, of Gilbert, was arrested for allegedly driving impaired intentionally drifting his vehicle, causing a freeway accident on Jan. 6 that left one person dead and two others injured.
He's facing charges of reckless manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Leticia Freitag was arrested the morning of Jan. 6 in the shooting death of her husband. She was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Chaplain Doug Packer, 63, was arrested on Jan. 5 after an investigation into alleged sex crimes against an inmate at Cochise County jail. He was arrested on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Zachary Kealoha was accused of repeatedly molesting a child several years ago. He was arrested on Jan. 3 after a month-long U.S. Marshals Service investigation. He faces five counts of sexual assault and sexual misconduct of a minor at least 15 years old, a U.S. Marshals news release said.
Read more
here.
U.S. Marshals Service
Mug shots 2019
Augustine Maldonado, 38, of Sierra Vista was arrested on Jan. 2 and faces a number of charges for possession of two bags containing a collective 26.2 grams of a product that tested positive for heroine, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Ashley Shapley, 37, of Hereford was arrested on Jan. 2 and faces a number of charges regarding possession of two bags containing a collective 26.2 grams of a product that tested positive for heroine, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at
cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104.