Arizona works to roll out child care for front-line workers during coronavirus crisis

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Education are working with school districts across the state to launch a child care program for children of first responders, critical health-care workers and essential public sector workers, including child-safety workers.

“This initiative will offer critical support for the women and men working on the front lines to respond to COVID-19,” Ducey said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work with our outstanding school leaders all across Arizona to provide more capacity to serve these families.”

The announcement comes after the state extended school closures through at least April 10 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

State and school officials are figuring out which school districts, sites and communities will be a part of the effort, as well as what essential workers would be eligible for the service.

The Arizona Department of Education has heard from district leaders across the state who have the “resources, ability and will” to provide child care for these workers, said spokeswoman Morgan Dick.

“For certain communities, that is just not going to be feasible,” she said, adding that it depends on having enough caretakers and funding and what the level of need is.

Tucson-area schools don’t have anything in the way of child care for front-line workers up and running yet, said Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams. Flowing Wells School District began offering this service, but few families were using it, he said.