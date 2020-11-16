Arizona Youth Partnership's host home program helps pregnant, parenting teens

Jackie had dropped out of school in the middle of her junior year. Problems at home made studying difficult, trying to keep a job, and not knowing what each day at home would bring, she dropped out to live with her boyfriend and his family.
Jackie was able to work more hours at her retail job, her boyfriend was also working steadily, sometimes, and they settled into a routine with his family, although at times things got heated.
When Jackie was 18, she realized she was pregnant, her boyfriend wanted nothing to do with the baby, and his family was angry at them for becoming pregnant. With nowhere to go, Jackie went home to live with her parents. Unfortunately, they were not willing to help her care for her and her soon-to-be-born baby, so she found herself in need of housing.
Eventually she was able to move in with a relative, with the condition that she enroll at Teenage Parent High School to get her GED. The classes she was taking were giving her hope for a brighter future, even though she had been through so much, she now felt very motivated to get her life moving forward for her newborn daughter. Life settled in with her relative, the baby, and she was even working a part time job while caring for her daughter.
Everything was going great, until the COVID-19 crisis began in March. Jackie immediately lost her job, and her relative with which she was living was unable to make an income or receive unemployment.
Tensions became high as the crisis began to stretch from weeks into months, and Jackie began to fear for her safety as the home environment became less stable. She was able to talk to a guidance counselor at school who referred her to the Arizona Youth Partnership's Homeless Pregnant and Parenting Youth Program.
Jackie and her daughter, now 9 months old, were recently placed in a stable home and are beginning to thrive with the support of the host family.
Jetzabel Ramos, case worker from Arizona Youth Partnership added, “The opportunity to live in a safe, stable, environment, will give Jackie and her daughter a chance to focus on improving her life, her positive attitude will help her achieve her goals and provide for her daughter.”
The program, partly funded by a grant from the Family and Youth Services Bureau, was awarded to Arizona Youth Partnership in the fall of 2019 to provide host homes throughout Arizona. A host home is a screened home that agrees to provide a stable, transitional living arrangement for single teen parents, pregnant teens, and their child.
The teens receive case management as they need, to include financial literacy, help staying in school, parenting classes and the experience and modeling of living in a stable environment. Parents up to age 21 can participate in the program and the stay can be 18-21 months, depending on the age of the parent when they enter the program.
Many times, the teen parents arrive at a host home with little personal belongings. They may not have had much to begin with, and a hurried transition to the host home often leaves them prioritizing the needs of their child.
When Arizona Youth Partnership receives tax credit donations from the public, it is for these kind of expenses that are often not included in grant funding. Items for babies are often abundant, and the moms tend to forego their own needs. With the additional funding AZYP receives from tax credit donations, we are able to provide necessities, like underwear, socks, basic clothing and hygiene items.
Arizona Youth Partnership, based in Marana, has grown to serve the needs of youth throughout Arizona. Our mission is to build solid foundations for youth and families by partnering with Arizona communities to prevent and solve local issues such as substance abuse, youth homelessness, lack of educational opportunities, teen pregnancy and challenging family dynamics.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.